MDLGBT Chamber networking event on tap

Members, supporters and allies of the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce are invited to join professionals from four diverse Chambers of Commerce in the Baltimore Region for an evening of networking. The MDLGBT Chamber of Commerce empowers and promotes LGBT+ professionals in the Maryland marketplace through education, networking and advocacy.

The 13th annual event, called “Baltimore the Region,” takes place on Aug. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, 1415 Key Highway. The event is organized by the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce.

Besides the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce, the other participating groups will be the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Greater Baltimore Black Chamber of Commerce and the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Complimentary wine, beer and light fare will be provided along with exhibit booths hosted by various member companies.

Early bird fees are $35 for MDLGBT Chamber member tickets and $45 for non-members. After July 29 member tickets will be $45 and $55 for non-member. To host a table, you would need to reserve by July 21. The $200 fee includes one ticket and table.

“There is no dry formal program but rather a very social space with exhibit booths and tables hosted by various member companies from each of the Chambers,” Joan Cox, Marketing Co-Chair of the MDLGBT Chamber, told the Blade. “These are always popular events where strong connections can be made.”

For more information on this event, visit the group’s Facebook page.