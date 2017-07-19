July 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm EDT | by Michael Key
PHOTOS: Stonewall Sports National Tournament
Stonewall Sports National Tournament, gay news, Washington Blade

2017 Stonewall Sports National Tournament (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Stonewall Sports held its national tournament over the weekend. The kickball finals were held at Stead Park on Sunday, July 16. Stonewall Sports National Tournament, gay news, Washington Blade (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael

