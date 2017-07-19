July 19, 2017 at 3:17 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
Queer Interiors, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo by Jill Fannon; courtesy BMA)

The LGBT Health Resource Center of Chase Brexton Health Care has partnered with Action In Maturity (AIM) to provide transportation for LGBT elders to the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) to view the “Queer Interiors” exhibit.

AIM will provide a free round trip shuttle that leaves from Chase Brexton’s Mt. Vernon location (Chase Street entrance) and drops off at the BMA before returning to Chase Brexton later in the day. The rides will depart Chase Brexton on July 27 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The exhibit is on display until Aug. 31.

“Queer Interiors” is part of the BMA’s Commons Collaboration initiative, which commissions an artist and non-profit to work together on an installation and offer a series of public programs related to Imagining Home.

The project conceived and produced by Rahne Alexander and Jaimes Mayhew is comprised of a larger-than-life bed, shelving and other furnishings, personal artifacts, and a multimedia wall quilt known as the Baltimore LGBTQI+ Home Movie Quilt. This component of the installation pays homage to Baltimore album quilts and the AIDS Quilt, with the aim of presenting a crowd-sourced multimedia portrait of the city’s LGBTQI+ communities.

“I think [the shuttle] is a great opportunity for folks to connect with the exhibit and the museum, especially because Baltimore can be such a hard city to navigate when your mobility is limited,” Alexander told the Blade.  “I hope that the folks who visit feel engaged and connected to the histories we’ve hoped to reveal.”

To register, click here.

