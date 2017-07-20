Capital Fringe Festival continues through July 30

The 11th annual Capital Fringe Festival continues in D.C. through Sunday, July 30 at various locations. This weekend, attendees can see various productions with LGBT content such as “Arden Now,” “Daggers Mackenzie,” “Howl: In the Time of Trump” and “Just Like a Woman.” Tickets are $17 and require the purchase of a $7 fringe button.

Capital Fringe was honored as the non-profit of the year in 2015 by the Washington Business Journal and aims to expand and develop audiences taste for unclassifiable or “fringe” theatre.

For more details and show synopses, visit capital fringe.org.