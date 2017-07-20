Jennifer Lopez respectfully uses gender-neutral pronoun for sister’s child

Jennifer Lopez respectfully used a gender-neutral pronoun when referencing her sister’s child on Instagram.

Lopez posted a photo of Brendan, who was chosen to represent their school at the Global Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. The pop star praised Brendan’s accomplishment and used the “They” gender-neutral pronoun.

“This is Brendan, my sister Leslie’s second child,” Lopez writes. “They were the one person selected to represent their school at #globalyoungleadersconference in Washington, D.C. And I couldn’t be more proud! Brendan is strong and smart and loving and obviously a leader!! Titi Jenn loves you!”

While many of Lopez’s followers gave her kudos for using a non-binary pronoun, controversial political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos commented, “Is it a boy or a girl?” Other comments also still referred to Brendan as Lopez’s “niece.”

Human Rights Campaign also praised Lopez as the “Best Aunt of the Year” for her non-binary friendly post.