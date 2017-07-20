July 20, 2017 at 5:26 pm EDT | by Rashanna Lee
Masculine of Center conference is July 28-30

Masculine of Center conference, gay news, Washington BladeThe 2017 Masculine of Center conference runs July 28-30 at the Tysons Corner Marriott (8028 Leesburg Pike, Tysons, Va.).

Through discussing concerns and issues within the more masculine side of the lesbian community and embracing their intersections, the conference aims to unite the community to stand against prejudice.

The event features 21 workshops, three keynote speakers and special events such as music showcases.

Tickets start at $150. For more information, visit mocconference.com.

watermark
Local
Gay Nigerian minister visits D.C.
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
MDLGBT Chamber networking event on tap
Activists to discuss AIDS, LGBTQ movements
D.C. man on trial for murder of roommates
170 LGBT rights advocates to meet in Alexandria
watermark
National
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
watermark
World
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Russia collusion, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Revisiting ‘Cabaret’
Capital Fringe Festival continues through July 30
Masculine of Center conference is July 28-30
Blondie tour comes to Wolf Trap Aug. 3
Pride Splash & Ride is July 29
‘Angels in America’ playwright Tony Kushner working on Trump play
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup