Six Flags America (13710 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, Md.) will hold the fifth annual Pride Splash and Ride on Saturday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m.-midnight.

Attendees can spend the day at the amusement park and at 6 p.m. there will be a happy hour as well as a drag show. The pool party begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $42 which includes the after-hours pool party. For more information, visit pridesplash.org.