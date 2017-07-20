July 20, 2017 at 5:53 pm EDT | by Kristen Hartke
Tasty temptations
summer dining, gay news, Washington Blade

Ginger Lemon Stack Cake will be featured at the Christmas in July event at RareSweets Bakery. (Photo by Scott Suchman; courtesy RareSweets)

As it starts to get toward the end of July, there’s a seemingly endless supply of Code Orange days while vacation time starts to dwindle away, making it increasingly difficult to get inspired to do, well, anything.

With that in mind, here’s a collection of a few ways to rouse yourself out of the stupor created by the mid-summer doldrums before autumn starts to make its first tentative appearances. Face it, lower humidity and temperatures sounds pretty nice right about now, but you’ll miss kicking back with a chilled rosé in your flip flops soon enough, so don’t let the heat keep you stuck indoors.

Put on your shoulder-baring best and head to Pamplona (3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington; pamplonava.com) for Sundresses and Sangria Day on Sunday, July 23 from 2-7 p.m., where you can sink right down into a frozen sangria or three. Try some of the pinxtos on offer, such as smoked mussel escabeche and butternut squash and artichoke caponata on crostini; there’ll be plenty of featured sangria by the pitcher, including roja, bianca, rosé, sparkling rosé or white, and a seasonal watermelon sangria. And, of course, frozen white and — our favorite — frosé.

If you are indeed longing for cooler days, then Meredith Tomason, pastry chef and owner of RareSweets in CityCenterDC (963 Palmer Alley; raresweets.com), aims to please with her Christmas in July celebration from July 24-29. You’ll find the bakery — decked out in full holiday attire and piping holiday music — stocked with special holiday-inspired menu items. The Instagrammable “Elves on Vacation” shortbread cookies are a standout, along with Tomason’s signature ginger and lemon stack cake, eggnog ice cream and frozen hot chocolate.

Chef and sommelier Danny Lledó is offering up a taste of Spain at Slate Wine Bar+Bistro (2404 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.; slatewinebar.com) on July 22-29 and Aug. 5, with his interactive dinner series, Dreaming of Dénia. Cozy up to the chef’s table for $45 per person ($25 wine pairing optional), where Chef Lledó will demonstrate his paella technique while serving up a five-course menu that reflect his Spanish and Portuguese heritage.

Some of the planned dishes include Figatell de carranc i sépia (crab and cuttlefish cake), Paella de Dénia (fish stock ‘bomba’ rice dish with calamari, shrimp and mussels), and a dessert featuring Profiterol, gelat de turró de Xixona i xocholat (house-made profiterol, turrón ice cream and chocolate ganache).

Get out of your rut by keeping an eye on the social media accounts (or sign up for email alerts) for i Ricchi (1220 19th St., N.W.; iricchidc.com), because any pleasant sunny afternoon could signal one of chef/owner Christianne Ricchi’s signature Pop Up Piazza Parties. The Dupont Circle restaurant’s patio is transformed on these random occasions to a neighborhood gathering, anchored by live music, complimentary cocktails and special tastings, making it a spontaneous way to while away a summer evening.

Did you know that Thursday, Aug. 3 is National Watermelon Day? Neither did we, but Lincoln (1110 Vermont Ave., N.W.; lincolnrestaurant-dc.com), Teddy & The Bully Bar (1200 19th St., N.W.; teddyandthebullybar.com) and Declaration (804 V St., N.W.; declarationrestaurant.com) are planning a plethora of signature watermelon cocktails in celebration, created by beverage director Tammy Vodinh. While the libations will be available for the whole month of August, you’ll find them for half-price on Aug. 3, including the Wicky at Declaration — a Watermelon Rickey made with Cuca Fresca Cachaça and a jalapeno-watermelon soda — and the Alpine Summer Punch at Lincoln, a shareable concoction of chamomile tea, watermelon juice and Dolin Genepy).

For a perfect glass of premium bubbly, tasty nibbles and spectacular views, there’s no better spot to be on Aug. 10 than the rooftop of the building that houses BLT Steak (1625 I St., N.W.; bltrestaurants.com). You’ll be greeted by beverage director James Nelson and sommelier Jamie Stevens, who will take you on a journey through different regions and varietals as part of their Wines Over Washington event. If you can’t make it in August, you can still catch the views and tasting on Sept. 14 and Oct. 12; $65 (excluding gratuity), make reservations by contacting Beau Monroe at 202-689-8989 or beau@bltsteak.com.

Finally, if you’d like to get your hands dirty — well, floury — then try to snag a spot in executive pastry chef Alex Levin’s class, Learn To Bake Summer Pies. The hands-on class will be on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Casolare Restaurant and Bar (2505 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.; casolaredc.com), and the $65 price tag includes lunch, a hands-on demonstration, and, even better, a freshly baked pie to bring home.

Levin will help you master pie crust techniques and focus on summer fruit fresh from the farmer’s market, and will even help create a personalized recipe just for you based on your favorite flavor combinations. Look for the class on eventbrite.com to register.

 

Kristen Hartke is a DC-based food and beverage writer; follow her kitchen adventures on Instagram, @kristenhartke.

watermark
Local
Gay Nigerian minister visits D.C.
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
MDLGBT Chamber networking event on tap
Activists to discuss AIDS, LGBTQ movements
D.C. man on trial for murder of roommates
170 LGBT rights advocates to meet in Alexandria
watermark
National
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
watermark
World
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Russia collusion, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Revisiting ‘Cabaret’
Capital Fringe Festival continues through July 30
Masculine of Center conference is July 28-30
Blondie tour comes to Wolf Trap Aug. 3
Pride Splash & Ride is July 29
‘Angels in America’ playwright Tony Kushner working on Trump play
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup