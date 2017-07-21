July 21, 2017 at 1:33 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘American Horror Story’ unveils season 7 title, new trailer

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Ryan Murphy announced “American Horror Story” season seven will be titled “American Horror Story: Cult” at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday.

Murphy has said the upcoming season will be themed around the 2016 election but President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will not be characters.

The first trailer for the season also dropped featuring a group of clowns participating in some creepy cult rituals.

“Are you afraid? We can set you free,” says a voiceover.

At the end of the trailer, viewers are directed to ah7.com which will be debuting new content in preparation for the upcoming season.

The cast will include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner. Lena Dunham was also announced as an addition to the cast this week.

“American Horror Story: Cult” will premiere for an 11-episode season run on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.

AHS SEASON 7: CULT

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

watermark
Local
Bowser greeted warmly at D.C. Log Cabin meeting
Gay Nigerian minister visits D.C.
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
MDLGBT Chamber networking event on tap
Activists to discuss AIDS, LGBTQ movements
D.C. man on trial for murder of roommates
watermark
National
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Reichstag, Berlin, Germany, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
German president signs same-sex marriage bill
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
watermark
Opinions
Resist Trump efforts to erase LGBTQ people
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Radio host blames Megyn Kelly’s ratings on gay, liberal men
‘American Horror Story’ unveils season 7 title, new trailer
WNBA star Sue Bird comes out, reveals she’s dating Megan Rapinoe
Revisiting ‘Cabaret’
Capital Fringe Festival continues through July 30
Masculine of Center conference is July 28-30
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup