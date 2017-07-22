Doggie’s day out

You don’t have to miss out on summer happy hours because your pet isn’t welcome. Enjoy a drink outdoors this summer with your canine friend by your side at these dog-friendly bars and restaurants.

Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) hosts a monthly Yappy Hour every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Dogs can cool off with water bowls while their owners can enjoy happy hour drink specials. For details, follow @TownPatio on Twitter or facebook.com/TownPatio.

Larry’s Lounge (1840 14th St., N.W.) is known for its dog-friendly patio and daily happy hour deals from open-7 p.m. For more information, follow @LarrysLoungeDC on Twitter.

Denizens Brewing Co. (1115 East West Hwy, Silver Spring, Md.) has a 200-seat patio that welcomes furry friends. Happy hour specials all day on Monday and from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Owners can taste test 65 different craft beers with their pooches by their side. For details, visit denizensbrewingco.com.

Republic (6939 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, Md.) holds a Yappy Hour the last Sunday of every month from 3-5 p.m. through October. The bar offers Salty Dog cocktails for owners and doggy treats for four-legged pets. Owners can also enjoy $4 mini beers, $8 select cocktails, spritzers and select glasses of wine. For more information, visit republictakoma.com.

Wonderland Ballroom (1101 Kenyon St., N.W.) has an enclosed outdoor patio to keep adventurous dogs inside while their owners enjoy local beers. Drink specials are $2 off drafts and rail drinks for happy hour every day from 4:30-7 p.m.

Cantina Marina (600 Water St., S.W.) hosts monthly Yappy Hours every third Monday of the month from 5-8 p.m. through September. Yappy hours benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance. For more information, visit facebook.com/cantinamarina.

Busboys and Poets (various locations) is a local chain that has dog-friendly outdoor seating at every location. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. For more details, visit busboysandpoets.com.

Copperwood Tavern (4021 Campbell Ave., Arlington, Va) offers a happy hour selection for both owners and four-legged friend. Owners can choose from 24 draft beers, 30 whiskeys and a large wine selection. The dog-friendly patio is equipped with custom copper dog bowls and house-baked dog treats. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. with $1 off all beers and glasses of wine. For more information, visit copperwoodtavern.com.

Humans aren’t the only species that enjoy a sweet treat in the heat. These bakeries offer plenty of desserts for furry friends.

Dogma Bakery (2772 S Arlington Mill Dr., Arlington, Va) has fresh baked dog treats and ice cream to give your dog a sweet treat. Treats are free of salt, preservatives and sugar. They also offer grooming services to give your dog a makeover. For more details, visit dogmabakery.com.

The Dairy Godmother (2310 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va.) sells puppy pops mixed with plain yogurt and peanut butter. The shop offers two flavors, pumpkin and banana. Squirrel, a baked dog treat, made from spent barley malt, eggs, vegetable and wheat flour. Owners can pick up their own dessert with frozen custard available in a multiple of flavors. Dogs are not allowed inside the store. For more information, visit thedairygodmother.com.

Baked & Wired (1052 Thomas Jefferson St., N.W.) doesn’t only sell baked goods for humans. Dogs can get homemade dog treats in the flavors bacon and cheese, bbq kitty riblets, chicken and cheese and PB crunch. The Georgetown coffee shop also sells a multitude of other baked goods including pies, brownies, cakes, cookies and more. For details, visit bakedandwired.com.

Doggie Style (1825 18th St., N.W.) is a one-stop shop for pet treats, supplies and grooming services. The spa offers services such as baths, haircuts, blowouts and brushing. Celebrate your dog’s birthday with custom birthday cakes. The cakes are available in peanut butter, banana and Carob, a dog-safe chocolate substitute. Cakes range from $16-22. The “barkery” also sells other hand-made treats daily. For a full list of services, visit doggistylebakery.com.

Put your dog in good hands for training, grooming and boarding at these locations.

City Dogs (1832 18th St., N.W.) offers everything from boarding and grooming services to a daycare with social skills training. Visit city-dogs.com for more information.

All Dogs Club (5115 Berwyn Rd., College Park, Md.) provides daycare services, canine college and pajama parties for pups. Daycare has plenty of fun for dogs with a indoor and outdoor facilities, a castle playground and an agility course. Dogs can also have splash and beach parties in the mini pool and sand box. Canine college offers training courses from beginner to advanced. Pajama parties are All Dogs Club’s version of a boarding kennel. Dogs can dress up in cozy pajamas, listen to calming music before bedtime and have the option of sleeping in a crate or outside one. For pricing and more details, visit alldogsclub.com.