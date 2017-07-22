July 22, 2017 at 1:22 pm EDT | by Terri Schlichenmeyer
‘Equally Wed’ helps same-sex couples navigate heteronormative wedding industry
Equally Wed, gay news, Washington Blade

(Image courtesy of Seal Press)

‘Equally Wed’ 
 
By Kirsten Palladino, foreword by Lance Bass and Michael Turchin
 
Seal Press
 
$17.99
 
263 pages

Your beloved asked. And you said “yes.”

That’s all it took: so simple, yet so momentous and now you’re getting married. That’s nothing new these days; LGBT couples have weddings all the time, so how do you make yours special? With the new book “Equally Wed” by Kirsten Palladino, your vows will wow.

Like many, Palladino grew up dreaming of the perfect wedding. She could just picture it, but making it happen started out wrong.

When she got engaged to her now-wife, Maria, and went looking for help getting started, she could only find books for straight couples. That was definitely not going to work, so the Palladinos created an online wedding magazine and this book.

So you just got engaged. As you might guess, there’s a lot of planning that goes into a wedding, starting with whom (and how) you tell about it. Palladino advocates being gentle with family members who may feel uncomfortable. She says, “give them some time” and know how to decide to invite them or not.

Time management will be your friend in this process, so find a system that works for you and be faithful to it. Keep phone numbers, contracts, ideas, lists, worksheets and budgets in the same place, and keep track of all gifts received. Take a look at Palladino’s list of possible items needed, then remember that nothing there is mandatory.

Decide on the kind of wedding you want, the venue you’ve dreamed about and the size of your ceremony. Remember that age and gender of attendants isn’t cast in stone and the only requisite for attire is comfort. Know what questions to ask the “wedding pros” you need to make your day special: a planner, photographer, videographer, the officiant, baker, bartenders and your DJ. Remember that flowers are optional or you both can carry bouquets; in fact, your decorations and what you carry down the aisle can be anything unique to the two of you. Personalize the ceremony in ways that make you happy; there are all kinds of options and it’s your wedding.

Ever since you were small, you’ve dreamed of getting married but, if you don’t have a model to follow, it can be hard to know where to start and where to get what you want. “Equally Wed” shows prospective “grides” and “brooms” the path.

Beginning with gender-neutral terms for wedding participants, author Kirsten Palladino progresses through the year-plus-long preparations for the perfect wedding and beyond. Prospective newlyweds will find lists and bullet points that are useful and reminders for things they may never have considered, including ideas that may seem to fall into an “over-the-top” category. Still, Palladino stresses that individualization is what makes a wedding special and that “Something will go wrong on your wedding day,” but nobody can ruin it unless you let them.

This is an easy-to-use book that covers all bases, from “will you?” to “I do.” If there’s a wedding in your future and you need a starting point, “Equally Wed” is a great place to start.

watermark
Local
Bowser greeted warmly at D.C. Log Cabin meeting
Gay Nigerian minister visits D.C.
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
MDLGBT Chamber networking event on tap
Activists to discuss AIDS, LGBTQ movements
D.C. man on trial for murder of roommates
watermark
National
Former editor of Orlando LGBT newspaper dies
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Reichstag, Berlin, Germany, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
German president signs same-sex marriage bill
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
watermark
Opinions
Planned #DachaOn14th needs your licensing support
Resist Trump efforts to erase LGBTQ people
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
LGBT content abounds in summer 2017 streaming, home video formats
‘Equally Wed’ helps same-sex couples navigate heteronormative wedding industry
Radio host blames Megyn Kelly’s ratings on gay, liberal men
‘American Horror Story’ unveils season 7 title, new trailer
WNBA star Sue Bird comes out, reveals she’s dating Megan Rapinoe
Revisiting ‘Cabaret’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup