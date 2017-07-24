July 24, 2017 at 1:35 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Child born with HIV in remission for years without medication
funding LGBT health, medical, shot, gay news, Washington Blade, gay news

(Photo via iStock.)

A nine-year-old South African child born with HIV has had no reported symptoms of the virus since they received treatment shortly after birth.

CNN reports Dr. Avy Violari, head of pediatric clinical trials at the Perinatal HIV Research Unit at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and the child’s doctor, recounted the research at the 9th International AIDS Conference on HIV Science in Paris on Monday.

Violari says the child contracted HIV from its mother at birth and was given a clinical trial of early antiretroviral therapy for 40 weeks. Afterward, the child stopped treatment and was monitored for progress.

Since that first treatment, the child has remained free of symptoms for eight-and-a-half years. The child is now the first case in Africa to be in HIV remission after early antiretroviral therapy. Globally, this marks the third known case.

In 2010 a baby in Mississippi stopped treatment and suppressed HIV symptoms for 27 months before it reappeared in the blood. A French teen born with HIV was also able to suppress symptoms since stopping medication at age six.

Violari notes that the South African child’s case is unusual.

“We don’t believe that antiretroviral therapy alone can lead to remission,” Violari said in a statement.  “We don’t really know what’s the reason why this child has achieved remission – we believe it’s either genetic or immune system-related.”

However, researchers are hopeful that this case will help aid in creating a new vaccine or therapy to combat HIV. It also has given renewed interest in early antiretroviral therapy in infancy.

 

Baltimore, gay news, Washington Blade, transgender watermark
Local
Trans woman injured in BB gun attack in Baltimore
Smithsonian accepts ‘conversion therapy’ documents
D.C. black churches join HIV/AIDS ‘Day of Unity’
Bowser greeted warmly at D.C. Log Cabin meeting
Gay Nigerian minister visits D.C.
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
watermark
National
Former editor of Orlando LGBT newspaper dies
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
watermark
World
Prominent Jamaican bishop backs sodomy law repeal
German president signs same-sex marriage bill
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
watermark
Opinions
Planned #DachaOn14th needs your licensing support
Resist Trump efforts to erase LGBTQ people
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp reunite for gay ‘Star Trek’ storyline
Frank Ocean gives surprise serenade to Brad Pitt at FYF Fest
‘A Drag Salute to Divas’ has free show at the Kennedy Center
LGBT content abounds in summer 2017 streaming, home video formats
‘Equally Wed’ helps same-sex couples navigate heteronormative wedding industry
Radio host blames Megyn Kelly’s ratings on gay, liberal men
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup