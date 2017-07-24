‘A Drag Salute to Divas’ has free show at the Kennedy Center

“A Drag Salute to Divas and Devos” has a special free performance at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Join Shi-Queeta-Lee and her drag troupe as they impersonate some of the biggest music legends on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage including Beyoncé, Missy Elliot, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige.

The troupe will also perform lip-synch plays including “Steel Magnolias vs. Waiting To Exhale,” “The Wiz Twisted” and “Eba- Queeta Scrooge.”

No ticket is required. For more information, visit here.