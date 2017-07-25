2018 Baltimore King & Queen of Pride pageants on tap

King Legacy and Queen Dee, the 2017 Baltimore King and Queen of Pride, will be on hand as the pageants for the 2018 titles will be held on Aug. 5 at the Nest bar of the Baltimore Eagle, 2022 N. Charles St. in Baltimore.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. with the contests beginning at 3 p.m. A $10 donation is requested with proceeds benefitting Baltimore Pride and the GLBT Community Center of Baltimore.

Co-producers Rik Newton-Treadway and Ganivah Cache say there will be five contestants for each title competing in three categories: Pride Wear, Interview and Solo Talent.

Shawnna Alexander and David Allen will be the emcees. ASL interpretation will be provided by Debbie Jones.

For more information and applications, visit Facebook.