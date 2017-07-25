July 25, 2017 at 9:32 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Texas Senate advances anti-transgender bathroom bill
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade

The Texas Senate has approved legislation impairing bathroom access for transgender people. (Photo by Daniel Mayer; courtesy Wikimedia)

The Texas State approved legislation on Tuesday that would bar transgender kids from using certain restrooms consistent with their gender identity, inching the state closer to enacting the law despite objections the from transgender advocates, the business community and law enforcement.

By a 21-10 vote, the chamber approved Senate Bill 3, which would bar schools from allowing transgender students to use the restroom of their choice and undercut municipal non-discrimination protections for transgender people in restrooms, locker rooms and athletic activities.

The bill now heads to the House, where its fate is uncertain. Texas House Speaker Joe Strauss has objected to legislation that seeks to undermine transgender people’s access to the restroom, but that might not be enough to stop passage of the bill.

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), the sponsor of the bill in Senate, made the case on the Senate floor would be a “solution for Texas” to ensure safety and privacy in the restrooms, according to the Texas Tribune.

Although the Texas legislature couldn’t agree on anti-transgender bill during its general session, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called lawmakers back into a special session this summer to ensure passage of legislation. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has made barring transgender from using restrooms consistent with their gender identity a personal legislative priority.

The Texas Senate approves the legislation despite objections from companies large and small that operate in Texas. In a letter dated July 17, 16 Dallas-area CEOs — including American Airlines, AT&T and BNSF Railway — urged Abbott to reject the bill because it “threatens our ability to attract and retain the best talent in Texas, as well as the greatest sporting and cultural attractions in the world.”

Law enforcement officials have also voiced opposition. On Tuesday, police chiefs from large cities in Texas gathered at the Capitol to reject the nation the transgender bathroom bill is necessary for privacy, according to the Texas Tribune.

On Friday, a Texas Senate committee approved the legislation by an 8-1 vote despite 10 hours of testimony in which opponents of the legislation outnumbered its supporters 13 to 1.

Transgender advocates blasted the Texas Senate for approving the measure, saying its passage would harm transgender children trying to learn in school.

Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, said in a statement the advancement of Senate Bill 3 is a “groundless attack on transgender children.”

“When hundreds of Texans — including educators, law enforcement officers, women’s rights activists, business leaders, and more — came to Austin last Friday to testify on SB 3, the overwhelming majority spoke out in opposition to discrimination, outnumbering the supporters of the bill 13 to 1,” Keisling said. “That should have sent a message to senators: Texans don’t want their government to write discrimination into law. They don’t want their legislators to be chasing phantom problems, especially not when the purported solution could send shockwaves through Texas’ economy and harm transgender and non-transgender Texans alike.”

Senate Bill 3 is similar to North Carolina’s anti-LGBT House Bill 2, which resulted in an estimated loss of $600 million for the state in economic boycott before lawmakers replaced the measure. LGBT rights supporters say the new law is still discriminatory.

JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of policy and political affairs at the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement Senate Bill 3 is a “blatantly discriminatory bill, demonstrating yet again that these lawmakers care more about pursuing cheap political points than protecting the lives of transgender Texans.”

“It is appalling that after hearing more than 10 hours of testimony, overwhelmingly from Texans who oppose this legislation, the Texas Senate still voted to move SB3 forward,” Winterhof said. “Despite this broad opposition — including from businesses, sports leagues, parents, and faith leaders — the Texas Senate and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appear to be fine with establishing Texas as the next North Carolina.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Money management tips offered to elders
2018 Baltimore King & Queen of Pride pageants on tap
D.C. man guilty in ‘love triangle’ murder case
Madaleno runs as ‘progressive leader’ in Md. gubernatorial race
Trans woman injured in BB gun attack in Baltimore
Smithsonian accepts ‘conversion therapy’ documents
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas Senate advances anti-transgender bathroom bill
DOJ set to reject LGBT workplace protections under Title VII: sources
Former editor of Orlando LGBT newspaper dies
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
Singapore, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Singapore officials void same-sex couple’s legal marriage
‘Building our community is the most important thing’
Prominent Jamaican bishop backs sodomy law repeal
German president signs same-sex marriage bill
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
watermark
Opinions
Planned #DachaOn14th needs your licensing support
Resist Trump efforts to erase LGBTQ people
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Alice Cooper finds forgotten multi-million dollar Andy Warhol print in storage
‘Once Upon a Time’ will include ‘prominent’ gay character
‘Riverdale’ adds first bisexual character to cast
‘My Friend Dahmer’ trailer gives first look at serial killer biopic
Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp reunite for gay ‘Star Trek’ storyline
Frank Ocean gives surprise serenade to Brad Pitt at FYF Fest
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup