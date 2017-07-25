July 25, 2017 at 2:31 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Once Upon a Time’ will include ‘prominent’ gay character

(Dorothy (Teri Reeves) and Ruby (Meghan Ory) in ‘Once Upon a Time.’ Screenshot via YouTube)

“Once Upon a Time” will be adding a “prominent” gay storyline to its seventh season.

Entertainment Weekly reports that “Once Upon a Time” showrunners revealed at San Diego Comic Con that there would be a gay love story. However, they did not reveal which character it will be.

The show is having a major shake up in characters this season.

An adult Henry Mills (Andrew J. West), Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) will now be the main characters. Former lead Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) will only return for one episode.

New characters will include Henry’s daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez), Henry’s wife and Cinderella (Dania Ramirez), Cinderella’s stepmother Lady Tremanie (Gabrielle Anwar),  Cinderella’s stepsister Drizella (Adelaide Kane), Tiana (Mekia Cox) and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland (Rose Reynolds).

Showrunner Edward Kitsis says the gay storyline will be normalized in the show.

“This iteration is reflecting the world today,” Kitsis told Entertainment Weekly. “It will not be anything more than just one of other love stories that are happening. I don’t think it’s an arc, it’ll be a character who is gay and that’s who they are and they exist in the world. They don’t have a sign that says special episode.”

The fantasy series has taken on LGBT story lines before but fans were not impressed. In season five Dorothy and Ruby had a romantic storyline but neither were main characters and their story was only in one episode.

“Once Upon a Time” season seven premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.

