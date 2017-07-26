Disney denies cutting gay kiss from ‘Descendants 2’

Disney is denying claims it cut a same-sex kiss from its hit television movie “Descendants 2.”
In the book series Harry Hook, Captain Hook’s son, and Gil, “Beauty and the Beast” Gaston’s son, share a kiss. Thomas Doherty (Harry) and Dylan Playfair (Gil) both shared a photo of what appears to be the two characters kissing. However, the same-sex lip lock never made it to air.
“What will you tell your kids you did on July 21st? #descendants2 #premier A truly, inspiringly, beautiful human being,” Doherty captioned his photo.
“An accurate representation of my year to date…#descendants2 #love #Magic” Playfair wrote for his post.
The photo led fans to believe the kiss had been cut but a Disney Channel spokesperson told HollywoodLife.com that the scene was never filmed.
“This depiction is not in the movie and was not scripted or directed – it was an improvised moment by actors on the set,” the spokesperson told HollywoodLife.com.