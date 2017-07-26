July 26, 2017 at 6:36 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Rehoboth gay bar owner pleads guilty to DUI
Rehoboth Beach gay bar Double L, gay news, Washington Blade, Timothy Drabic

Timothy Drabic was sentenced to two years of probation and a three-year suspended prison term. (Photo courtesy Delaware State Police)

The co-owner of the Rehoboth Beach gay bar Double L was sentenced to two years of probation and a suspended three-year prison term on July 19 after pleading guilty in Sussex County Superior Court to driving under the influence (DUI) and disregarding a police officer’s signal to stop the vehicle he was driving, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Delaware Attorney General.

The guilty plea and sentence for Timothy Drabic came a little over six months after he was arrested on Dec. 30 following a high-speed chase that began in Ocean City, Md., and ended in Delaware near the Maryland border, according to a police statement.

The statement by Ocean View, Del., police said Drabic, a Rehoboth Beach resident, was observed driving a black SUV about 4:30 a.m. in a northbound direction in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway in Ocean City at speeds up to 100 miles per hour. The statement said he did not stop his SUV until Ocean View police deployed tire deflation devices on the road, causing the vehicle’s front left tire to deflate.

It was at that time that Ocean View police, with assistance from Delaware State Police, placed Drabic under arrest on the DUI and disregarding an officer’s signal to stop charges along with a third charge of driving a vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speeds. The third charge was apparently dropped at the time Drabic pled guilty to the other two charges on July 19.

Drabic’s latest court appearance also came four months after his business partner, Terry Snoddy, announced on Facebook that the Double L, which had been in business for nearly 20 years under previous owners, would be closing “indefinitely for the foreseeable future.” The bar has remained closed since March.

John H. Cordrey, commissioner for the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, told the Washington Blade on Monday that the Double L still retains its liquor license. But he said the Commission earlier this year charged Drabic with a civil violation of failing to report his arrest to the commission as required under Delaware law.

Cordrey said a hearing to determine what, if any, penalty should be given to the Double L in response to Drabic’s violation was scheduled for May 25. He said the hearing was postponed at the request of Drabic’s attorney on grounds of a “health issue” for Drabic and because of a possible sale of the bar.

Under Delaware law, principal owners of businesses with liquor licenses are required to report an arrest and the disposition of the arrest to his office, Cordrey said. He said that as of Monday his office had not been informed of a disposition of Drabic’s DUI case.

Drabic’s attorney for the DUI case, Eric Mooney, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Eric Hacker, an attorney representing the Double L on the matter of the liquor commission violation filed against Drabic, declined to comment.

