July 26, 2017 at 3:54 pm EDT | by Kevin Naff
trans military, gay news, Washington Blade

Milo Yiannopoulos doesn’t speak for anyone in the LGBT community. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

As the LGBT community is reeling today from the news that President Trump plans to ban transgender Americans from serving in any capacity in the military, the Washington Post jumped in and botched the story.

Post reporter David Weigel wrote a story under the deceptive headline, “Trump’s LGBT supporters defend him after surprise military transgender ban.”

The only LGBT Trump supporter quoted as defending him is Milo Yiannopoulos, the disgraced former Breitbart editor fired after a video surfaced of him endorsing pedophilia. That clown does not speak for anyone but himself. Why is the Post citing him as representative of the LGBT community? Yiannopoulos is a self-promoting, transphobic fraud.

Weigel further asserts, “So far, that hasn’t lost Trump any support from gay conservatives who argued that he was the gay rights candidate.”

That conveniently ignores the stinging rebuke released by the Log Cabin Republicans. Log Cabin’s Gregory Angelo wrote, “The president’s statement this morning does a disservice to transgender military personnel and reintroduces the same hurtful stereotypes conjured when openly gay men and women were barred from service during the military’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ era.”

Further, Weigel falsely refers to Peter Thiel as “the first openly gay Republican to speak at the party’s convention.” Wrong again, Mr. Weigel. In 2000, then-Rep. Jim Kolbe spoke to the Republican National Convention. It was a noteworthy speech because many delegates on the floor turned their backs on him out of anti-gay animus.

The story is a mess and merits correcting or, better yet, deleting.

Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at knaff@washblade.com.

Kevin Naff is the editor and a co-owner of the Washington Blade, the nation’s oldest and most acclaimed LGBT news publication, founded in 1969.

  • Rick Rosendall

    Oh dear God. Multiple counts of journalistic malpractice. I was anaesthetized in my dentist’s chair and I still knew to check Log Cabin’s site.

