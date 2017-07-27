July 27, 2017 at 12:04 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Caitlyn Jenner slams Trump over trans military ban

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Caitlyn Jenner blasted President Donald Trump for his military ban on transgender people in a series of critical tweets and a blog post on her personal website.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” the president tweeted Wednesday morning. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Jenner, an outspoken Republican and Trump supporter, tweeted her criticism of the ban citing Trump’s tweet vowing to fight for the LGBT community.

In the post, Jenner made it clear she is fighting for transgender rights in the military and does not stand with Trump’s decision.

“Studies estimate there are as many as 15,000 transgender people already serving this country—and for those brave people fighting for our nation, Trump’s early morning tweets must be devastating. I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform,” Jenner writes. “Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way.”

“Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops,” she added.

The former Olympian noted that her father, William Jenner, was a veteran and implored Trump to change his view.

“Over the past two years I have met the most inspiring trans people, and I can testify to the trans community’s incredible resilience and perseverance in the face of enormous discrimination and hate. We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win. The President must ask himself which side of history he will be on — and reverse his position immediately,” Jenner continued.

