Will ‘A Better Deal’ win it for Democrats?

Democrats have a new slogan ‘A Better Deal’ they hope will win them back the Congress in 2018. Will it work? Who knows? Based on other slogans it could. Americans are slogan happy. Considering they elected Trump based on a set of lies under the slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ anything is possible. Based on that election policy wonks like me are in the minority. So if this is the slogan members of Congress agreed on, go for it.

The Washington Post reported, “Republicans talk in headlines; Democrats speak in fine print,” conceded Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who co-chaired a team of House lawmakers tasked with leading the revamp. “That ends this week. We’re going to make sure that we’re able to reach the American people in a clear and compelling fashion.” They went on to report “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future” is the new slogan hatched after months of strategy sessions on Capitol Hill and late-night dinners at Washington restaurants hosted by Schumer, Pelosi, Jeffries and other rank-and-file House and Senate lawmakers.”

What has already begun is what Democrats do best; they are arguing and attacking each other over the choice of the slogan. If we are smart we won’t waste our time doing that. Instead we will work on the legislative initiatives to back up the slogan and actually produce the better jobs, better wages and a better future. That is where the rubber will hit the road.

We must accept the fact that Americans — as Hakeem Jeffries suggests — read the headlines and not the fine print. But it’s not the slogan, rather how in plain English and Spanish, based on the voting population, we communicate what the policies we espouse and will pass will do for people.

Donald Trump won based on a pack of lies. He said he would guarantee easily affordable health insurance; he would reopen the coal mines; and he would reopen factories. A big group of Americans bought into those lies because they were both frustrated and scared. They couldn’t get the jobs they wanted, their adult kids were back living in their basement, they were having a hard time affording health insurance or if they had it couldn’t afford to use it because the copays were too high. They were afraid of this new world where diversity created more competition and was upending life as they knew it.

So how do we Democrats assuage those fears and overcome their frustrations. What are the ‘better deals’ we will offer them? Democrats need their policy wonks to write the legislation we promise to pass if the American people give us back the majority in Congress. We need legislation every Democrat can support, from Mississippi to Montana, New York to California. If we aren’t ready we will be in the same place Republicans are in today with a series of empty promises not being able to pass anything because we will be fighting with ourselves.

So I posit to our Democratic leaders; you must put together a series of bills that can get the 218 votes needed in the House of Representatives and 51 votes in the Senate if we do get the chance to lead again. It might not be good enough to just say we want a $15 minimum wage if we can’t get that passed. It’s not good enough to say we want single-payer healthcare; or have a tax plan that can’t get the votes to pass. The same goes for a plan to make college affordable, rebuild our infrastructure, or work to impact climate change.

The most difficult thing for some Democrats to deal with is the concept of compromise. Our Founding Fathers (and yes there should have been founding mothers) set up a government requiring compromise to get anything done. Let’s not promise the moon only to fail miserably like the Republicans.

Barack Obama won the White House in 2008 with the slogan ‘Hope and Change.’ He captured the people’s imagination because things had gotten so bad they needed hope for the future. They knew we needed change from the disastrous Bush administration. But within two years, in the mid-term elections of 2010, the American people handed Democrats a disastrous defeat in elections for Congress, state houses and state legislatures. In some ways that is what gives Democrats hope for 2018. Americans do change their minds. Let us give them a reason, something more than just a slogan however good it might be, to vote Democratic across the board.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBT rights and Democratic Party activist.