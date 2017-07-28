4 factors to consider when opening a business

The D.C. metro region is one of the hottest spots in the country for launching a business, according to a recent report from The Kauffman Index of Growth Entrepreneurship. And Montgomery County is at the top of the list for entrepreneurial activity. The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) can help propel entrepreneurs to the next level, providing support for people with a great idea and passion but who need market intelligence and services to start a successful business.

MCEDC is an organization specifically designed to help businesses from start-ups to established companies. In my experience in economic development here in Montgomery County as well as previously in Texas and Florida, I have found that there are FOUR key factors every business needs to consider as it grows.

Top Talent: The #1 reason companies choose to locate in Montgomery County is access to top talent. Montgomery County has the smartest workforce in the U.S., with 57% holding a bachelor’s degree and 30% of our residents with a post-grad degree – two amazing stats. Our educated and highly skilled workforce feeds the growing needs of the tech, cybersecurity, and biohealth industries.

Cost of Doing Business: MCEDC provides an incredible gateway to doing business here in the county. We lead companies to available incentives and grants, including the popular Montgomery County MOVE Program. In addition to incentives, our business development team offers access to capital, mentors, and making connections – all the resources entrepreneurs need to start, grow and thrive here. Just recently, MCEDC was instrumental in supporting the merger between JBG Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to form the JBG SMITH company. They’ll be moving to their corporate headquarters in a fantastic new building in Bethesda.

Ideal Location: Montgomery County is perfectly situated for business success. We have incredible connectivity with three international airports within 30 miles, allowing people to do business anywhere. The county is home to 18 federal agency headquarters, including NIH, FDA and NIST, which is a huge draw for companies in the bio and tech spaces.

Quality of Life: Individuals and families love it here in Montgomery County for so many reasons, starting with top schools, many of which are award winning and the best in the country. It’s easy to get out and play in one of our 400 parks, from the incredible Brookside Gardens to the Crescent Trail. Metro, Uber and Lyft make getting around town easy, and many millennials like to grab a bike at one of many Capital Bikeshares.

All these factors, and more, contribute to Montgomery County being truly the best place to do business. It takes an idea, talent and courage to start a business. And Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation helps you every step of the way on your path to business success.

David Petr is president and CEO of Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC), the public-private organization created in 2016 to help businesses start and grow by helping them gain access to top talent, business and market intelligence and prime locations. For more information about resources available to companies, please visit thinkmoco.com or follow them on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.