The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

Michael H. Sicheri has taken a new position as Global Account Executive with ConferenceDirect, a leading provider of global meeting planning solutions. Sicheri said he is proud to be working with them the company because, “We help clients save time and money by securing the best hotel accommodations, meeting space, conference venues and hospitality services available at the most favorable terms possible.”

Sicheri has more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. He has worked at hotels including the Omni Shoreham Hotel, as a senior sales manager; the Loews Madison Hotel, as a national sales manager; and the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, as sales manager. In addition to his work with ConferenceDirect he is an owner of Cruise Planners, Travelisto.

Sicheri is a past vice president of Alexandria Gay Lesbian Association; past president of Capital Area Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. He also served in the United States Navy. He is a Persian Gulf War veteran stationed on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. He graduated from Mercyhurst University with a bachelor’s in Business/Hotel Restaurant and Institutional Management.

Mark W. Rupp recently began a new position with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) as director, Wildlife Campaign. Within the organization he will coordinate the activities and strategies among several EDF functional areas: political affairs, ecosystems, marketing and communications and legal. He will also facilitate activities and strategies with outside partners and coalitions and represent EDF to elected officials and members of the administration.

After President Trump’s election, Rupp left his position at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency where he served as deputy associate administrator for intergovernmental relations. Prior to that, he worked for former Washington State Gov. Christine Gregoire as director of her D.C. office and as legislative counsel to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).

He worked as a law clerk for both the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and the San Francisco Environmental Law and Justice Clinic. Rupp has been active in the community as a member of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., and was on the board of the Community Coalition for Environmental Justice. He has received numerous awards including a 2016 Recognition for Service to the Environment and the States, Environmental Council of States (ECOS); 2012 Appreciation for Leadership on behalf of the Chair, Western Governors Association; and 2005 Distinguished Congressional Staff Award, National Association of Community Health Centers.

Scott Widmeyer was recently named chair of the School of Media and Public Affairs Council at The George Washington University. The National Council for Media and Public Affairs functions as the director’s advisory body for the School of Media and Public Affairs (SMPA). Comprised of distinguished national and international alumni and friends, the Council works to address issues impacting the growth and development of SMPA. In addition, members help to promote the mission of the university and SMPA through their work on the Council.

Widmeyer is a founding managing partner at Finn Partners and founder of Widmeyer Communications. Talking about Finn Partners, he said, “In June, we celebrated the fourth anniversary of Widmeyer Communications joining Finn Partners. It’s been a good and evolving endeavor. At mid-year, Finn Partners, a global marketing communications firm, is approaching nearly 600 employees in 14 offices throughout the U.S. and globally. Our most recent acquisition of Ying Communications enables Finn to establish its Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore.”