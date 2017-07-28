For gays, is it OK to mock Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

We still have a month to go more or less, but interns are starting to go back to wherever they came from, gays are talking of their plans post Labor Day, all of these signs point to summer in the District winding down. And that means that the Miss Adams Morgan Pageant is just around the corner.

When it comes to that fantastic drag extravaganza, what I’m really waiting to see is just how many Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be wondering around. And let’s face it, a lot of us wait until the last minute when it comes to assembling our drag outfits, and mimicking Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with a rather boxy dress and snarl to match, wouldn’t be too difficult to throw together. But what I’m wondering, is it OK to make fun of a person’s appearance, even someone as ridiculous, in her lying anyway, as Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

I want to be completely honest with you. I’ve been feuding with the Huckabee clan for years. And I’ve mainly left Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of it. I grew up in Arkansas, and imagine as a teenage boy just coming to terms with his sexuality, hearing your governor say that HIV-positive people should be corralled into concentration camps. Delightful, right? My distaste for all things Huckabee continued into adulthood, and came to a head with a terse email exchange between me and Huckabee matron, Janet, over her rather questionable ethics when it came to soliciting gifts and later when she took a position as an election poll watcher, something that even the most fair-minded person would consider iffy at best.

So, as you can see, I think the whole family has rather questionable values. But it’s always a little uneasy when gays begin to bully, seeing as how many of us might have been victims of bullying ourselves. But bullying can be subtle, and can even come from their side and toward their own. The new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci advised Sanders, via national television, to continue to take advantage of a “hair and makeup person.” And if public figures are fair game, where is the line and criticizing them? Can we make fun of her style, but not her appearance? Can we make fun of that ridiculous mid-South accent that at times warrants subtitles? Or is that the line? Should we just stick to substance, or lack there of, when it comes to national figures?

Who’s to say, really? But this much is certain, looks matter far too much in this White House, and that starts from the top, from the president himself dressing down Sean Spicer over his bland, ill-fitting suits, to his intrusive comments on the looks of visitors and foreign heads of state. Remember earlier this month when Trump told French President Macron’s wife, “you’re in such good shape,” during his recent visit there. And who could forget his treatment of MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski? A whole other column should be on why looks matter so much to the current administration. It’s frankly bizarre and unsettling when you think about it.

Maybe for now we should ask ourselves if it’s OK to join in on the chorus. Forget that she looks tired, frumpish, forget that string of pearls that might actually be some sort of candy. Let’s not focus on any of that. Focus on her lies, her enabling of authoritarianism. Everything else is a distraction.

