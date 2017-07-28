July 28, 2017 at 3:21 pm EDT | by Rashanna Lee
‘The King and I’ runs through Aug. 20
The King and I, gay news, Washington Blade

Laura Michelle Kelly stars in ‘The King and I.’ (Photo by Matthew Murphy; courtesy Kennedy Center)

The Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) is running its production of the Tony Award-winning musical “The King and I” through Sunday, Aug. 20. The production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher and tells the story of the complicated romance between the King of Siam and an English schoolteacher.

Tickets range from $49-159 depending on seat and showtime.

For more information and showtimes, visit kennedy-center.org.

