‘The King and I’ runs through Aug. 20

The Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) is running its production of the Tony Award-winning musical “The King and I” through Sunday, Aug. 20. The production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher and tells the story of the complicated romance between the King of Siam and an English schoolteacher.

Tickets range from $49-159 depending on seat and showtime.

For more information and showtimes, visit kennedy-center.org.