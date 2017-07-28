MidCity Dog Days is next weekend

More than 20,000 visitors are expected to attend the MidCity Dog Days Sidewalk Festival next weekend, Aug. 5-6. The event was founded in 2000 with just one block of vendors and has since expanded to about 100 local businesses.

The festival was created in an effort to support these local businesses and give attendees a laid-back way to explore the neighborhood.

The event spans 14th St., N.W. between Thomas Circle and Florida Ave., and U St. from 7th to 17th streets. Bang Salon, lululemon and Soul Cycle are a few of the participating vendors this year.

Details at dogdaysdc.com.