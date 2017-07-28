July 28, 2017 at 3:29 pm EDT | by Rashanna Lee
MidCity Dog Days is next weekend
Lou Lou, 14th Street, shopping, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

More than 20,000 visitors are expected to attend the MidCity Dog Days Sidewalk Festival next weekend, Aug. 5-6. The event was founded in 2000 with just one block of vendors and has since expanded to about 100 local businesses.

The festival was created in an effort to support these local businesses and give attendees a laid-back way to explore the neighborhood.

The event spans 14th St., N.W. between Thomas Circle and Florida Ave., and U St. from 7th to 17th streets. Bang Salon, lululemon and Soul Cycle are a few of the participating vendors this year.

Details at dogdaysdc.com.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Transgender military ban protest planned for outside White House
Baltimore activists slam Trump’s trans ban
Advocates protest transgender military ban outside White House
Rehoboth gay bar owner pleads guilty to DUI
Md. man guilty in murder of trans woman
watermark
National
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
DOJ: Anti-gay discrimination perfectly OK under federal law
NGLCC celebrates 15 years of supporting LGBT businesses
Members of Congress criticize ‘cruel’ transgender military ban
watermark
World
Dutch group criticizes nominee as U.S. ambassador to Netherlands
Gang member suspected of killing LGBT Salvadorans in U.S. custody
New LGBTI federation forms in El Salvador
Singapore officials void same-sex couple’s legal marriage
‘Building our community is the most important thing’
Prominent Jamaican bishop backs sodomy law repeal
watermark
Opinions
For gays, is it OK to mock Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Paul Kuhns will fix Rehoboth’s financial mess
Will ‘A Better Deal’ win it for Democrats?
The undead anti-gay past
Wash Post botches trans military story
Planned #DachaOn14th needs your licensing support
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: White House revolving door
Distrkt C readies Winter White Party
MidCity Dog Days is next weekend
‘The King and I’ runs through Aug. 20
Washington Blade staff offers Comcast movie recommendations
RuPaul wants Willow Smith to play him in biopic
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup