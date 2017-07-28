Senate rejects ‘skinny’ Trumpcare in narrow, late-night vote

The U.S. Senate rejected early Friday morning an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace with it a “skinny” version of Trumpcare, raising serious questions about whether President Trump will succeed in his campaign of dismantling Obamacare.

The bill failed on 51-49 vote as a result from three defections from Republican caucus: Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Vice President Mike Pence, whose vote would been necessary for a tie vote, had left the chamber before the roll call was called. All Democrats vote against the measure.

Among other things, the “skinny” version of Obamacare would have repealed the individual mandate and the employer mandate, ended the tax on medical devices and defunded Planned Parenthood for one year. The full text of the bill wasn’t made public until around 10:00 less four hours before the Senate held a vote in the dead of night.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, it would resulted a savings of $179 billion through 2026, but 16 million fewer insured Americans and 20 percent higher premiums.

It remains to be seen what are the next actions Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will take on the matter.