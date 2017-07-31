July 31, 2017 at 8:47 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Dr. Christine McGinn, an ex-Navy surgeon, has vowed to offer free gender-confirmation surgery for transgender military patients.

McGinn told CNN’s Michael Smerconish that she will still perform operations for patients already on her list despite President Donald Trump announcing a ban on transgender people in the military.

“If the commander-in-chief won’t take care of our veterans, our veterans will. I will do surgery for free on the number of people that I have already lined up for surgery,” McGinn, who is also transgender, told Smerconish.

Trump stated that the reason for the ban was that transgender people in the military caused “tremendous medical costs and disruption.”

McGinn says the cost of medical care for transgender people is one the military’s budget can afford.

“I think it’s being twisted and spun to make it seem like it would be more than it is,” McGinn says. “I think the cost of getting rid of very well specialized, trained military service people is exponentially larger than just taking care of them.”

McGinn transitioned in 2000 while a senior flight surgeon at Willow Grove Naval Air Station. She was also nominated flight surgeon of the year for the U.S. Navy.

watermark
Local
HRC endorses Ralph Northam in Va. governor’s race
Comings & Goings
Transgender military ban protest planned for outside White House
Baltimore activists slam Trump’s trans ban
Advocates protest transgender military ban outside White House
Rehoboth gay bar owner pleads guilty to DUI
watermark
National
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
DOJ: Anti-gay discrimination perfectly OK under federal law
NGLCC celebrates 15 years of supporting LGBT businesses
watermark
World
Dutch group criticizes nominee as U.S. ambassador to Netherlands
Gang member suspected of killing LGBT Salvadorans in U.S. custody
New LGBTI federation forms in El Salvador
Singapore officials void same-sex couple’s legal marriage
‘Building our community is the most important thing’
Prominent Jamaican bishop backs sodomy law repeal
watermark
Opinions
The Great American Eclipse
For gays, is it OK to mock Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Paul Kuhns will fix Rehoboth’s financial mess
Will ‘A Better Deal’ win it for Democrats?
The undead anti-gay past
Wash Post botches trans military story
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Gay, male ‘Golden Girls’ reboot delayed by ‘ageism,’ ‘homophobia’ in Hollywood
Laverne Cox fires back at comedian who joked about killing trans women
CARTOON: White House revolving door
Distrkt C readies Winter White Party
MidCity Dog Days is next weekend
‘The King and I’ runs through Aug. 20
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup