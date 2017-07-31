July 31, 2017 at 9:32 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Gay, male ‘Golden Girls’ reboot delayed by ‘ageism,’ ‘homophobia’ in Hollywood

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

The gay, male reboot of “Golden Girls” has hit a roadblock.

“Golden Girls” writers Stan Zimmerman and James Berg had announced they were pitching a pilot for a show titled “Silver Foxes,” a comedy series about four, older gay men living together.

George Takei, Leslie Jordan, Bruce Vilanch and Todd Sherry had already done a table read as the core four. Daniele Gaither and Cheri Oteri also read for the lesbian neighbors. Zimmerman told Fox News that a Betty White guest appearance was also planned.

However, Zimmerman says homophobia has kept the show from being developed.

“Unfortunately, we cannot get one network executive to read it,” Zimmerman told Fox News. “Or even a producer to pass it to them. We have found ageism and homophobia alive and well in Hollywood.

They plan to continue shopping the series around to networks and hope a streaming service will pick up the show.

“Hopefully a groundswell of support from the viewing public will get an outlet like Hulu or Amazon to make it,” Zimmerman says.

  • Eva Marie Betts

    Why is it called homophobia? The word “phobia” means an extreme or irrational fear. People aren’t afraid of gays, but many people are sick and tired about having this sinful lifestyle thrown in their face all the time. The network executives know good and well that if they go through with this garbage, people will boycott their sponsors and advertisers. They’re not stupid.

    • SB

      Homophobia is the accepted term for dislike of gays, dumbo.

