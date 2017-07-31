HRC endorses Ralph Northam in Va. governor’s race

The Human Rights Campaign on July 28 announced it has endorsed Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam for governor.

HRC President Chad Griffin in a press release described Northam as “a proven champion for equality” who “has the vision and experience needed to continue moving Virginia forward as a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

Northam, who is running against former Republican National Committee Chair Ed Gillespie to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe, supported efforts to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples in Virginia. Northam also backs the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s nondiscrimination law.

Northam last week criticized President Trump over his decision to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

“Anyone who wants to serve our country in the military should be welcomed,” said Northam on his Twitter page. “They’re patriots and should be treated as such.”

Equality Virginia and the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence have also endorsed Northam.

HRC on Monday also announced it has endorsed Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring for re-election.