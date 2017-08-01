August 1, 2017 at 9:35 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
GoFundMe campaign raises $17,000 for injured JR.’s bartender
Joey Phalin, gay news, Washington Blade, JR.'s bartender

A GoFundMe page for Joey Phalin has raised more than $15,000.

A bartender for the 17th Street, N.W., gay bar JR.’s was recovering from surgery this week that was needed to treat a broken neck he suffered on July 15 when he was struck from behind by an unidentified attacker as he was walking on a sidewalk at 16th and R Streets., N.W.

A D.C. police report says Joseph “Joey” Phalin reported that someone “struck him from behind with an unknown object and knocked him unconscious” about 10 p.m. on July 15.

JR.’s manager David Perruzza told Fox 5 TV News that Phalin woke up in an ambulance en route to a hospital after a passerby saw him lying on the sidewalk and called 911.

Perruzza told Fox 5 the attack occurred while Phalin was walking home from a friend’s house along 16th Street in a residential area near the Masonic Temple. Phalin thinks he may have been missing about $40 in cash that had been in his possession, Perruzza told Fox 5, but police have yet to determine a motive for the attack.

There were no suspects identified at the time the police report was written on July 27, 12 days after the incident. Fox 5 reports that due to the distraction of his hospitalization and surgery, Phalin did not follow up with police to file a report until the 27th.

As of Tuesday morning, donors had responded to a GoFundMe page that Perruzza created for Phalin by giving $17,034.

“Joey is a bartender at JR’s and relies on tips,” Perruzza wrote on the “GofundJoey” page. “He will be out of work for a while and so if you can please help, help,” stated Perruzza, who posted on his Facebook page that the money was needed to help pay hospital bills, rent, car payments, and other expenses while Phalin is unable to work.

Phalin, who has been a bartender at JR.’s for the past 15 years, is well known and beloved by the bar’s regular customers, according to longtime customers.

To contribute, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/68mwuq-gofundjoey

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Danica Roem raises more than $112,000 in July
GoFundMe campaign raises $17,000 for injured JR.’s bartender
Judge orders FBI to release docs on 1950s-era anti-gay purge
Suggest categories for the 2017 Best of Gay DC Awards
HRC endorses Ralph Northam in Va. governor’s race
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
DOJ: Anti-gay discrimination perfectly OK under federal law
NGLCC celebrates 15 years of supporting LGBT businesses
watermark
World
Russian group claims to have evacuated 64 people from Chechnya
Israeli military’s first transgender officer criticizes Trump
Nigerian police arrest 42 gay men at HIV awareness event
Dutch group criticizes nominee as U.S. ambassador to Netherlands
Gang member suspected of killing LGBT Salvadorans in U.S. custody
New LGBTI federation forms in El Salvador
watermark
Opinions
We must support trans troops
The Great American Eclipse
For gays, is it OK to mock Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Paul Kuhns will fix Rehoboth’s financial mess
Will ‘A Better Deal’ win it for Democrats?
The undead anti-gay past
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Animated short film about a closeted school boy’s crush goes viral
‘Roseanne’ revival to include nine-year-old ‘gender creative’ character
Comedian Lil Duval defends transphobic remarks, refuses to apologize
Suggest categories for the 2017 Best of Gay DC Awards
Gay, male ‘Golden Girls’ reboot delayed by ‘ageism,’ ‘homophobia’ in Hollywood
Laverne Cox fires back at comedian who joked about killing trans women
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup