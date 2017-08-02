August 2, 2017 at 3:46 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Gavin Grimm case sent back to lower court

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade

Gavin Grimm

The case of a transgender teenager who challenged his Virginia school district’s bathroom policy has been sent back to a lower court.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond made the ruling in the Gavin Grimm case on Wednesday. The Associated Press reported the 4th Circuit was scheduled to hear oral arguments next month.

Grimm filed a federal lawsuit against the Gloucester County School District’s policy prohibiting students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that don’t correspond with their “biological gender.”

The U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the Grimm case on March 28. The justices remanded it to the 4th Circuit after President Trump rescinded guidance to public schools that said Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires them to allow trans students to use restrooms based on their gender identity.

Grimm in June graduated from Gloucester County High School.

