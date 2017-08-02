August 2, 2017 at 1:14 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Gianni Versace’s lover bashes Ricky Martin’s portrayal in ‘American Crime Story’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s partner of 15 years until his murder in 1997, is not happy with the way he is being portrayed in “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

An on set photo from the scene of Versace’s murder is circulating the internet and D’Amico says it’s completely inaccurate to what really happened.

D’Amico told The Observer that the “American Crime Story” team did not reach out to him for research.

“The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous,” D’Amico says. “Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted.”

D’Amico was drinking coffee on the veranda of the mansion when Versace was shot. He and the butler rushed outside to find Versace laying on the steps.

“The house had stained glass windows so we couldn’t see what had happened from inside, so we had to open the gate,” D’Amico says. “I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more.”

However, D’Amico is open to helping Martin and the “American Crime Story” team make the portrayal more accurate.

“It’s getting to know the small things about a relationship,” D’Amico says. “For example, Gianni was so ordered and focused at work but in his private life everything was disorganized. He’d leave the bathroom in a mess. At a certain point I said ‘enough’! And when it came to cooking, he didn’t even know how to [boil] an egg.”

 

  • marknyc64

    “At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more.”
    so..then…how does he know?

