Wrabel’s ‘The Village’ music video follows trans teen’s fight to be free

Out singer/songwriter Wrabel has released the music video for his new single, “The Village,” a song and video that supports the transgender community.

“The Village” stars transgender actor August Aiden who plays a young, transgender man struggling to survive. The video shows the teen dealing with issues like binding his chest and hating his long hair. When the father finds out, the teen is faced with an onslaught of yelling.

Eventually, the teen decides to start living truthfully and presents as male.

Wrabel, real name Stephen Wrabel, told Billboard he wrote the song after President Donald Trump revoked federal protections for transgender students in public schools. The video was released right after Trump announced a ban on transgender inviduals in the military.

“This song is the most important thing to me that I have ever done and probably will ever do. It’s the closest thing to my heart,” Wrabel says. “I came out as gay around 23 into a church in Los Angeles that told me I could and should change; that I was unnatural and wrong. I hope this reaches anyone in need of it and makes them feel like they’re not alone.”

Watch the video below.

The Village (Official Video) by Wrabel on VEVO.