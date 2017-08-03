August 3, 2017 at 8:04 pm EDT | by Bunmi Johnson
42 Nigerian men arrested at HIV awareness event released on bail

Gay News, Washington Blade, Nigeria

The 42 men who were arrested at an HIV awareness event in Nigeria on July 29, 2017, have been released on bail. (Photo by Darwinek via Wikimedia)

A Nigerian court on Thursday granted bail to the 42 men who were arrested during an HIV awareness event.

Police on July 29 raided the Vincent Hotel in Weigh Bridge in Owode Onirin, Ikorodu, where the men were arrested for allegedly performing same-sex sexual acts. Gay rights activist Bisi Alimi told the BBC the event was designed to promote HIV testing and counseling among Nigeria’s LGBT community.

The Lagos State government on Thursday tweeted pictures of some of the men with a caption “28 adults being arraigned for engaging in homosexuality before the Yaba Magistrate Court by Lagos State Government today, August 3, 2017.” Rev. Jide Macaulay, a gay rights activist, on Facebook confirmed their release.

“Nigeria: All 42 alleged LGBT arrested released by court on bail. Thanks & well done to all the activists on the frontline,” he wrote.

Nigeria is among the countries with stringent anti-gay laws.

In 2014, the Nigerian Senate made homosexuality illegal when it passed the “Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill.” The law allows up to a 14-year jail term for those entering into same-sex marriages or relationships; those witnessing, aiding or abetting LGBT-related activities and the public display of same-sex relationships.

