Free ‘Othello’ production runs Aug. 15-27

Director Ron Daniels’ production of “Othello” is running at Sidney Harman Hall (610 F St., N.W.) Aug. 15-27.

The production is free as a part of the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Free For All initiative, which has offered free performances of Shakespearean classics since 1991.

“Othello” tells the story of a recently promoted general who is manipulated by his right-hand man and is driven to murder.

For more information, visit shakespearetheatre.org.