Imperial Court fundraiser to be held at Eagle

The Imperial Court of Washington is taking over the club bar at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) on Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m.

The event is an opportunity to get to know the members of the court and a fundraiser for the Court and the Reign V charities which includes Rainbow Families.

The Imperial Court is a non-profit organization dedicated to raise funds for LGBT organizations as well as HIV/AIDS organizations.

For more information, visit imperialcourtdc.org.