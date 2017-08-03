August 3, 2017 at 2:21 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘Joanne’ tour with message for LGBT rights

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Lady Gaga kicked off the first night of her “Joanne” world tour with a message for LGBT equality.

While performing in Vancouver, Lady Gaga noticed a rainbow flag off stage on the floor. She asks security to bring her the flag and then holds it up proudly.

“Needless to say, I have a lot to say about this issue,” Lady Gaga says.

“But the most important thing I have to say about it is that everyone’s gotta love each other,” she added quoting her own lyrics. “You gotta stop throwing stones at your sisters and your brothers. Cause it wasn’t that long ago that we were all just living in the jungle.”

The pop star then launched into a performance of her song, “Come to Mama” on the piano with a group of rainbow-clad dancers joining her on stage.

Lady Gaga, who identifies as bisexual, has been a longtime supporter of the LGBT community. One of her more recent displays of solidarity was tweeting President Donald Trump after he announced a ban on transgender people in the military.

Lady Gaga brings her “Joanne” world tour to the Verizon Center in D.C. on Nov. 19.

 

watermark
Local
Rehoboth mayoral race divides LGBT residents
UPDATE: JR.’s bartender says broken neck due to ‘accident’
Gavin Grimm case sent back to lower court
‘Girl Talk’ sessions for trans women to debut
MoCo Pride Center to launch
Family Game Night at the GLCCB
watermark
National
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
DOJ: Anti-gay discrimination perfectly OK under federal law
watermark
World
42 Nigerian men arrested at HIV awareness event released on bail
UK Labor Party suspends councilor for anti-gay comments
Russian group claims to have evacuated 64 people from Chechnya
Israeli military’s first transgender officer criticizes Trump
Nigerian police arrest 42 gay men at HIV awareness event
Dutch group criticizes nominee as U.S. ambassador to Netherlands
watermark
Opinions
In Trump era, life feels like ‘Dunkirk’
A second open letter to Ivanka Trump
We must support trans troops
The Great American Eclipse
For gays, is it OK to mock Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Paul Kuhns will fix Rehoboth’s financial mess
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Straight SNL duo unusually comfortable with gay themes
Getting to know you
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘Joanne’ tour with message for LGBT rights
‘Will & Grace’ reboot will ignore that series finale ever happened
Women Crush Wednesdays is new monthly happy hour
‘Dynasty’ revival won’t include homophobic storyline
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup