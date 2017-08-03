Lady Gaga kicks off ‘Joanne’ tour with message for LGBT rights

Lady Gaga kicked off the first night of her “Joanne” world tour with a message for LGBT equality.

While performing in Vancouver, Lady Gaga noticed a rainbow flag off stage on the floor. She asks security to bring her the flag and then holds it up proudly.

“Needless to say, I have a lot to say about this issue,” Lady Gaga says.

“But the most important thing I have to say about it is that everyone’s gotta love each other,” she added quoting her own lyrics. “You gotta stop throwing stones at your sisters and your brothers. Cause it wasn’t that long ago that we were all just living in the jungle.”

The pop star then launched into a performance of her song, “Come to Mama” on the piano with a group of rainbow-clad dancers joining her on stage.

Lady Gaga, who identifies as bisexual, has been a longtime supporter of the LGBT community. One of her more recent displays of solidarity was tweeting President Donald Trump after he announced a ban on transgender people in the military.

The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

.@Potus Research says at least 1/2 of High School, University Students, & Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues w/ anyone — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Many of these young people are transgender & suffer daily from the exact types of social isolation & targeting ur message encourages @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

. @POTUS Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Lady Gaga brings her “Joanne” world tour to the Verizon Center in D.C. on Nov. 19.