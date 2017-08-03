LGBT faith panel unites religious leaders

Victoria Lewis, a student at George Washington University completing her degree in peace and religion studies, will moderate a community forum on LGBT people and faith Saturday, Aug. 12.

The panel and discussion will take place at Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum (1901 Fort Pl., S.E.) at 11 a.m.

Panelists include the CEO and creator of Our Bible app Crystal Cheatham as well as Darren W. Phelps, a local gay pastor.

Tickets are free. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.