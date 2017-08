TheatreWashington will host its monthly ShowTunes & Cocktails Monday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Beacon Bar & Grill (1615 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.).

The evening will feature selections from Glenn Pearson and Wood Van Meter as well as opportunities for theater ticket giveaways.

Admission is pay what you can. For more information, visit theatrewashington.org.