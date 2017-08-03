UK Labor Party suspends councilor for anti-gay comments

The UK Labor Party has suspended a member who represents the Harrow Council in north London after making a series of homophobic comments.

Chika Amadi, who is British Nigerian, on July 9 posted a tweet that described participants of Toronto’s Pride march as “pedophiles.” Using her social media accounts, Amadi, who has been a councilor since 2014, has posted other anti-gay messages.

Amadi on July 30 shared a story on her Twitter account from the Christian news website LifeSiteNews about Toronto Pride marchers forcing a little girl to “cover her eyes.” The tweet, which has now been deleted, added, “Nothing but pedophilia being labelled liberalism adults polluting children with their senselessness.”

When she was called out for homophobia by other Twitter users, she tweeted in response that “Evil. If you dare walk naked in front of my child God will give you terrible assignment that will put you to perpetual sleep. Be warned.” A further tweet from Amadi read, “You did not vote me in and you cannot remove me. Keep your mouth where your money is. Keep busy and stop nosing around.”

“These comments have no place in modern society and are unacceptable from a Labor Party councilor,” said the co-chairs of the Labor Campaign for LGBT rights in a statement.

“These homophobic comments by a sitting Labor councilor are completely unacceptable and wrong,” added Conservative Party minister Margot James.

Amadi, who describes herself as a legal adviser, pastor and author, has also used her Facebook to spread hate.

In one of her Facebook posts, she shared a quote from anti-gay former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh in which he threatened LGBT people with prison.

“Homosexuality is anti-humanity,” read the quote that Amadi shared. “I have never seen a homosexual chicken, or turkey. If you are convicted of homosexuality in this country, there will be no mercy for offenders. We will put you in the female wing of the prison.”

Amadi on June 15 defended her homophobic attitudes in a post to her Facebook page.

“Recently one respectable man in my constituency questioned me on my faith especially on homosexuality . . . I warned him not to try me next time,” she wrote. “Anyone who wants to bring me down from my political career because of my faith and stand on the word of God will encounter the burning anger of the God that I serve.”

In one of the comments to this Facebook post, one of her followers wrote, “Vultures will eat their flesh.”

“Amen,” responded Amadi. “Thank you for standing with me and others in that circumstance.”