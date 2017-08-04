When preparing your house to sell, one of the first things your real estate agent may tell you to do is to de-clutter. That means the collection of ceramic cats gets packed away, the comfy Barcalounger and TV tray in the living room get relegated to basement storage and photos of the extended family that line the walls come off, leaving only shadowy vestiges of where they once were.

After de-cluttering, painting your home’s interior is usually the least expensive way to make it appear fresh and clean. Trends come and go and your agent can advise you on what colors are popular at the time you sell.

In the 1950s, for example, popular colors included black, white, red, pink, yellow and turquoise (usually not all in one room). Kitchens often were fitted with metal cabinets and brightly colored or pastel appliances. Today, a matching set in prime condition can bring in a pretty penny at auction.

In the ‘60s, colors ranged from earthy browns to psychedelic pink to neon green. Metallic wallpaper made its debut and roosters populated kitchens across the country. The clean lines of Danish furniture sported upholstery in oranges and olives and paneled walls were the norm.

My own 1970s apartment was true to its time, with a black and white plaid sofa, fiery orange drapes and throw pillows, and chrome and glass everything else. Colorful abstract art graced the white walls throughout.

Many of us remember when we first learned how to pronounce the color mauve in the 1980s. We had one of three color schemes in our homes: mauve, grey and blue, mauve, burgundy and hunter green, or to be different, a southwest blend of beige, turquoise and copper.

The 1990s gave our eyes a rest with a focus on whites and beiges before bursting into florals later in the decade. It was then that Hollywood lighting in the bathroom was born – those round globes of incandescent light that still haunt us at the Home Depot.

The year 2000 brought us not the end of the world as we knew it, but the era of Pottery Barn. Sofas in colors like oatmeal and latte, tables in dark wood and accents in spa-like shades of blue and green proliferated in living rooms. My personal favorite wall colors for staging homes were whispering wheat (gluten-free, of course) and warm caramel.

The current trend is 50 Shades of Gray – not the movie or the book, but paint colors. Grays appear crisp, clean and sophisticated, make white trim stand out and can be accented with nearly every color on the decorating wheel; however, this too shall pass and it will be interesting to see what comes next.

Perhaps the children born in 2017 will look back to fondly remember the colors that will be found in the homes of their youth.

I predict that the favorite neutral hue this year will be Reince Beige, a soft, unassuming background color to be used in large spaces. Pair it with an upholstered sofa in Ivankahlùa and an accent wall of Breitbark. Throw pillows of Cyan Ryan can provide a pop of color.

Designers will tell you that painting the dining room a shade of red promotes hunger. One of 2017’s red offerings will be Rich Mitch, a particularly deep red hue that will certainly make you hungry for power. On the purple end of the red spectrum, Ruby Giuliani will leave you awaiting your just desserts.

To be on trend, paint your kitchen cabinets in Price is White. In fact, nearly all your cabinets should be white. Walls of Spicey Yellow will bring in the sunshine when accented by bushes and houseplants in Kelleyanne Green.

Scaramooch, a new color running from deep blue to nearly purple depending how you look at it, will be best suited for bathrooms, but use it sparingly. Your mother will probably not approve and it won’t be popular for long.

The bedrooms of 2017 will sport the emerging blue of Schumer Me and the less-than-subtle green of Reclaiming Thyme, but the winning color of the year will be Orange Cheetoh. It’s such a great color. In fact, it will get the most votes of any color. It’s going to be the best shade of orange ever available; however, because it’s brash and often jarring it will likely be gone by 2020. Believe me.

Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland and Virginia and Director of Education & Mentorship at Real Living| At Home. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her at Valerie@DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.