HRC endorses Danica Roem

The Human Rights Campaign on Friday announced it has endorsed Danica Roem in her race against Virginia state Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William County).

“Danica Roem is breaking down barriers while building bridges in her bid for the Virginia House of Delegates,” said HRC President Chad Griffin in a statement. “By electing Danica Roem, voters will send a tireless advocate for fairness, equality, and Virginia values to represent them in Richmond. We are proud to endorse Danica Roem and are committed to helping her make history by moving the commonwealth forward.”

Roem is the first openly transgender nominee for public office in Virginia.

Marshall, who is among the most vocal opponents of LGBT rights in the General Assembly, has represented the 13th District in the Virginia House of Delegates since 1992. Roem would make history as the first out trans person seated in any state legislature if she were to beat Marshall in November.

“I’m honored to earn the support of an organization dedicated to building people up instead of tearing each other down,” said Roem in an HRC press release that announced its endorsement. “As I’m focused on improving our core quality-of-life issues in the 13th District — traffic, jobs and schools — I’m working to make Virginia a more inclusive commonwealth, one where we value our residents for who they are, not for what other people tell them they’re supposed to be.”

Roem told supporters earlier this week that she raised more than $112,000 in July.

She said her campaign raised more than $70,000 since President Trump on July 26 announced a ban on trans people in the U.S. military. Roem told her supporters Marshall supports the policy and sponsored a 2014 bill that would have banned gays and lesbians from serving in the Virginia National Guard.

The Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund, the Trans United Fund, Equality Virginia’s Political Action Committee and the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence have also endorsed Roem.