August 4, 2017 at 1:22 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Trial begins for man charged in murder of trans woman
Deoni JaParker Jones, gay news, Washington Blade

Deoni JaParker Jones, 23, was stabbed to death in 2012.

A D.C. Superior Court trial began on Wednesday for a District man charged with first-degree murder while armed for the February 2012 stabbing death of transgender woman Deoni JaParker Jones, 23, at a bus stop in Northeast Washington.

Police and prosecutors charged Gary N. Montgomery, who was 55 at the time of the incident, with stabbing Jones in the head as she stood at a bus stop near her home at East Capitol Street and Sycamore Road, N.E. on the evening of Feb. 2, 2012.

The incident shocked members of the LGBT community who organized vigils at the site of the stabbing and called for greater efforts to curtail hatred and bias toward transgender people.

Police identified and arrested Montgomery less than a week after the stabbing based on information provided by witnesses and nearby residents.

Prosecutors with the United States Attorney’s Office have said they did not have evidence to indicate the murder was a hate crime, a conclusion disputed by Jones’ family members.

The trial began nearly five and a half years after Montgomery’s arrest. It had been postponed several times after conflicting psychiatric reports made it unclear whether Montgomery was competent to stand trial, according to court records. Since the time of his arrest, Montgomery has been held at St. Elizabeth’s, a D.C.-run psychiatric hospital.

Court records show that on Nov. 29, 2016, Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovitz cleared the way for a trial by handing down an order finding Montgomery competent to stand trial based on the findings of the latest of several psychiatric examinations.

In opening arguments on Thursday, Montgomery’s defense attorney, David Knight, argued that police and prosecutors had insufficient evidence to prove that it was Montgomery rather than an as-yet-to-be-identified attacker that stabbed Jones.

Prosecutors have said they would present witnesses who identified Montgomery as the attacker at the bus stop where Jones was stabbed. At least one witness was stopped in her car at a red light next to the bus stop and saw Montgomery strike Jones and knock her down, according to police charging documents.

Charging documents state another witness identified Montgomery from video footage of the crime scene that police obtained from a nearby security camera.

Among the prosecution witnesses called on Thursday was D.C. Police officer Justin Markiewicz, who at the time of the incident was a member of the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit and who responded to the scene on the night of the stabbing. Markiewicz testified about one of the witnesses whom police interviewed shortly after the incident.

At the end of Thursday’s court session, Leibovitz recessed the trial until Monday morning, Aug. 7.

Among those in the courtroom watching the trial was Alvin Bethea, Jones’ stepfather, who along with his wife has emerged as an outspoken advocate for transgender rights since the time of Deoni Jones’ death.

“It should not have taken five and a half years to get to a trial,” Bethea told the Washington Blade. “This is not just painful to my wife and me but also to the LGBT community whose members only want to be able to live their lives without danger,” he said.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Trial begins for man charged in murder of trans woman
HRC endorses Danica Roem
Rehoboth mayoral race divides LGBT residents
UPDATE: JR.’s bartender says broken neck due to ‘accident’
Gavin Grimm case sent back to lower court
‘Girl Talk’ sessions for trans women to debut
watermark
National
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
DOJ: Anti-gay discrimination perfectly OK under federal law
destination wedding, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Haitian Senate approves bill to ban same-sex marriage
42 Nigerian men arrested at HIV awareness event released on bail
UK Labor Party suspends councilor for anti-gay comments
Russian group claims to have evacuated 64 people from Chechnya
Israeli military’s first transgender officer criticizes Trump
Nigerian police arrest 42 gay men at HIV awareness event
watermark
Opinions
DNC stands with transgender Americans
In Trump era, life feels like ‘Dunkirk’
A second open letter to Ivanka Trump
We must support trans troops
The Great American Eclipse
For gays, is it OK to mock Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Straight SNL duo unusually comfortable with gay themes
Getting to know you
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘Joanne’ tour with message for LGBT rights
‘Will & Grace’ reboot will ignore that series finale ever happened
Women Crush Wednesdays is new monthly happy hour
‘Dynasty’ revival won’t include homophobic storyline
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup