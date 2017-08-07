August 7, 2017 at 2:32 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Cynthia Nixon considering run for New York governor

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Cynthia Nixon is considering running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) in the primary race in 2018, according to reports.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the “Sex and the City” star “is being encouraged to run by liberal groups. Her candidacy has been floated before, but she shot it down in the past. Associates of hers said she is now considering it.”

Nixon has made it clear she is not a supporter of Cuomo. While appearing on “The View” back in April, the actress called him out for his policies on education.

“Basically, Gov. Cuomo is shortchanging the children of New York state,” Nixon said. “He is not against public schools but he doesn’t like to pay for them.”

She also compared Cuomo to President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos, in an op-ed she penned in March.

“He also wants to increase the number of privately-run charter schools in New York City by more than 50 percent. And he has been a loud proponent of private school tax credits, essentially a backdoor voucher system. These are policies we expect from Betsy DeVos, but from Andrew Cuomo?” Nixon wrote.

The actress already has ties to the political scene in New York City. In 2014, she was appointed to the advisory board for the Mayor’s Fund To Advance New York City by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who she has a close relationship with. Her wife, Christine Marinoni, was also the special adviser for community partnerships with NYC’s Department of Education in the same year.

Nixon’s representatives have not commented.

watermark
Local
LGBT group backs Republican Va. lieutenant governor candidate
Trial begins for man charged in murder of trans woman
HRC endorses Danica Roem
Rehoboth mayoral race divides LGBT residents
UPDATE: JR.’s bartender says broken neck due to ‘accident’
Gavin Grimm case sent back to lower court
watermark
National
Okla. gay man sues town for allowing house to burn down
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
watermark
World
Cameroon monsignor accuses gay priests of killing bishop
Australia’s ruling party blocks parliament marriage vote
Gay reporter faces torture if deported to Uzbekistan
Haitian Senate approves bill to ban same-sex marriage
42 Nigerian men arrested at HIV awareness event released on bail
UK Labor Party suspends councilor for anti-gay comments
watermark
Opinions
D.C. becoming more of a nightlife ‘bar town’: report
DNC stands with transgender Americans
In Trump era, life feels like ‘Dunkirk’
A second open letter to Ivanka Trump
We must support trans troops
The Great American Eclipse
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jill Soloway calls ‘SNL’ ‘It’s Pat’ sketch ‘awful piece of anti-trans propoganda’
Cynthia Nixon considering run for New York governor
Oakland Athletics’ Matt Joyce suspended for two games for homophobic slur
Singer Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual
Dave Chappelle reportedly still telling transphobic jokes
‘Will & Grace’ revival gets renewed for second season
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup