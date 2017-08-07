Cynthia Nixon considering run for New York governor

Cynthia Nixon is considering running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) in the primary race in 2018, according to reports.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the “Sex and the City” star “is being encouraged to run by liberal groups. Her candidacy has been floated before, but she shot it down in the past. Associates of hers said she is now considering it.”

Nixon has made it clear she is not a supporter of Cuomo. While appearing on “The View” back in April, the actress called him out for his policies on education.

“Basically, Gov. Cuomo is shortchanging the children of New York state,” Nixon said. “He is not against public schools but he doesn’t like to pay for them.”

She also compared Cuomo to President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos, in an op-ed she penned in March.

“He also wants to increase the number of privately-run charter schools in New York City by more than 50 percent. And he has been a loud proponent of private school tax credits, essentially a backdoor voucher system. These are policies we expect from Betsy DeVos, but from Andrew Cuomo?” Nixon wrote.

The actress already has ties to the political scene in New York City. In 2014, she was appointed to the advisory board for the Mayor’s Fund To Advance New York City by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who she has a close relationship with. Her wife, Christine Marinoni, was also the special adviser for community partnerships with NYC’s Department of Education in the same year.

Nixon’s representatives have not commented.