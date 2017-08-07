August 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Oakland Athletics’ Matt Joyce suspended for two games for homophobic slur

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Oakland Athletics’ outfielder Matt Joyce has been suspended for two games for calling a fan an anti-gay slur during a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday.

AP photographer Mark J. Terrill told ESPN that Joyce “uttered several profanities at the fan, called him an anti-gay slur and challenged him to fight” while returning to the dugout.

The MLB announced Joyce, 33, will be suspended for two games without pay. His salary from those two games will be donated to PFLAG. The outfielder will also have to participate in a public outreach initiative with PFLAG.

Joyce also issued an apology in a series of Twitter posts.

The Athletics posted a statement on Twitter addressing Joyce’s anti-gay comments saying that “the language is unacceptable.”

“The A’s are disappointed by the comments Matt Joyce made to a fan last night. This language is unacceptable & will not be tolerated. We pride ourselves on being inclusive and expect our entire organization to live up to higher standards. We appreciate that Matt is contrite about his conduct and know he will learn from this incident,” the statement reads.

 

  • Kevin Keeling

    Why could he not used some other rants. To use an anti-gay slur really says something about him if that is the first insulting remark he can come up with. I do not buy that he stands up for the gay community if he says things like that. He I just trying to smooth things over.

