Oakland Athletics’ Matt Joyce suspended for two games for homophobic slur

Oakland Athletics’ outfielder Matt Joyce has been suspended for two games for calling a fan an anti-gay slur during a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday.

AP photographer Mark J. Terrill told ESPN that Joyce “uttered several profanities at the fan, called him an anti-gay slur and challenged him to fight” while returning to the dugout.

The MLB announced Joyce, 33, will be suspended for two games without pay. His salary from those two games will be donated to PFLAG. The outfielder will also have to participate in a public outreach initiative with PFLAG.

Joyce also issued an apology in a series of Twitter posts.

1/ In regard to last night’s incident, I first and foremost want to sincerely apologize to the fans, the Oakland A’s, MLB and the most — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

2/ importantly the LGBTQ community for my comments and actions. A fan yelled vulgar and obscene words about me and my family and I let my — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

3/ frustrations and emotions get the better of me. I am beyond sorry for the inappropriate language that I used and understand and agree — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

4/ that those words should NEVER come out of someone’s mouth no matter the situation. Anyone who knows me will tell you that incident it is — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

5/ not reflective of me as a person, how I treat others, how I live my life and that those hurtful words are not my views. I fully support — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

6/ and hope to help the LGBTQ community with their efforts in being treated fairly and intend to let my actions speak louder than anything — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

7/ more that can be said about this truly regrettable moment. — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

The Athletics posted a statement on Twitter addressing Joyce’s anti-gay comments saying that “the language is unacceptable.”

“The A’s are disappointed by the comments Matt Joyce made to a fan last night. This language is unacceptable & will not be tolerated. We pride ourselves on being inclusive and expect our entire organization to live up to higher standards. We appreciate that Matt is contrite about his conduct and know he will learn from this incident,” the statement reads.