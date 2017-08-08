August 8, 2017 at 1:25 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Doc McStuffins’ features lesbian parents; One Million Moms calls for boycott

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Doc McStuffins,” the hit Disney Junior children’s cartoon, recently included an interracial, lesbian couple as the parents of two kids.

The episode titled “The Emergency Plan” showcases a doll couple, voiced by Wanda Sykes and Portia de Rossi, who are forced to split up after a toy dragon causes an earthquake. Doc brings the family back together and teaches them how to make emergency kits to be more prepared.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Sykes explained why representation on TV is important to her  8-year-old twins, Lucas Claude and Olivia Lou.

“I’m a fan of ‘Doc McStuffins,’ my kids, they watch the show. In this episode, they see a family that looks like our family. We’re two moms and a boy and a girl, two kids. It’s going to be very exciting for them to see that, to see our family represented. Families stick together,” Sykes says.

While some are happy to see diversity in a children’s show, the organization One Million Moms has called out the cartoon for featuring a same-sex couple.

“Just because an issue may be legal or because some are choosing a lifestyle doesn’t make it morally correct. Disney should stick to entertaining and providing family-friendly programming instead of pushing an agenda,” One Million Moms states in its press release.

The organization also calls for a boycott of the Disney Channel if the episode aired.

In a recent post for GLAAD,  “Doc McStuffins” creator Chris Nee, an out lesbian, explained that she was proud to include an episode that reflected her own family life.

“I always envision Doc McStuffins as a show about what it means to accept everyone as part of our communities. As part of a two-mom family, I’m proud to have an episode that reflects my son’s world, and shows everyone that love is love in McStuffinsville.”

