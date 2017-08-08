Todrick Hall spoofs ‘Get Out’ in gay remake

YouTuber Todrick Hall, known for his parodies of popular movies, has given a gay makeover to the hit thriller, “Get Out.”

In “Get Out 2: Get Out Of The Closet,” a man goes to meet his girlfriend’s parents for the first time. However, when they arrive he finds out she has gay dads for parents who have thrown a pool party filled with partying gays.

The parody stars King Bach as Chris, Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings) as Rose and Todrick as maid Georgina. There is also an appearance by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Eureka O’Hara.

Watch below.