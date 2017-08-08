Anti-gay lawmaker quits UK Labor Party

A British Nigerian lawmaker who called Toronto Pride marchers “pedophiles” has quit the UK Labor Party.

Chika Amadi, who has been a member of the Harrow Council in London’s Harrow Borough since 2014, has made headlines for her anti-gay messages on her social media accounts.

The Labor Party last week suspended Amadi’s party membership over them. She quit the Labor Party four days later.

“No longer a Labour Councillor. No longer suspended. But still serving my community — free from the exclusive club — Labour,” tweeted Amadi on Aug. 4.

No longer a Labour Councillor.No longer suspended. But still serving my community – free from the exclusive club – Labour @naijcom @ChrLeft — Chika Amadi (@chikadreams) August 4, 2017

“Having reflected over some of my responses to d abuses, & insults I received dis week I admit that some of them were awfully worded,” she wrote in separate tweets. “I apologise if they made you feel awful however, we must all respect everyone’s freedom of thought and expression. Of course my tweets were misconstrued and my emphasis remains we must protect children from nudity, forced labour & forced Marriage.”

Charis Croft, chairman of Harrow Liberal Democrats, is calling for the Labor Party to investigate why Amadi was selected to run as a Labor candidate in 2014 despite her history of homophobia.

“We are glad that Labour has taken the step of suspending Cllr. Amadi, but they have some serious questions to answer about why they selected someone who had expressed these repugnant and hurtful views in the first place,” said Croft. “We repeat our call for Cllr Amadi to stand down. Liberal Democrats believe in an open, welcoming society and remarks such as those made by Cllr Amadi have no place in our borough or anywhere else.”

Following her resignation from the Labor Party, Amadi is now listed as an Independent on the council.

Having reflected over some of my responses to d abuses, & insults I received dis week I admit that some of them were awfully worded — Chika Amadi (@chikadreams) August 4, 2017

I apologise if they made you feel awful however,we must all respect everyone's freedom of thought and expression. — Chika Amadi (@chikadreams) August 4, 2017