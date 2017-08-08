August 8, 2017 at 6:14 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Trans community tackles homelessness with HostHome
HostHome, gay news, Washington Blade

Ava Pipitone (Photo by Bob Ford)

The Baltimore Transgender Alliance (BTA) is fiscally sponsoring HostHome, a donor-powered hosting network of guests, hosts and patrons, in an effort to address unstably housed members of Baltimore’s LGBT community as well as the stigma associated with housing instability. HostHome is one of the few trans-led tech startups in the world.

“HostHome is turbo charging the informal hosting economy within the LGBT community,” said Ava Pipitone, executive director of BTA. “We are already doing this. I don’t know another queer woman who hasn’t had a younger sibling on their sofa at one point or another. We are bringing this network above ground.”

Pipitone explained that BTA will seek institutional partners for patron donations, various pipelines to employment and further resources for guests. All hosts are compensated and connected into the network of resources.

“We need more hosts, anyone can host. Hosts will be placed in our network based on competency certifications and capacity. Guests are exposed to more resources as they repeat stays,” she says.

Donations as small as $25 will go directly to the hosts. To donate, visit youcaring.com/hosthome-892854.

watermark
Local
Trans community tackles homelessness with HostHome
Care giving to be discussed at Prime Timers meeting
‘Queer Love Summer Cookout’ set
BTAC 2017! regional conference on tap
LGBT group backs Republican Va. lieutenant governor candidate
Trial begins for man charged in murder of trans woman
watermark
National
Okla. gay man sues town for allowing house to burn down
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
watermark
World
Anti-gay lawmaker quits UK Labor Party
Pope Francis congratulates gay couple for baptizing children
Russian court stops deportation of gay journalist
Cameroon monsignor accuses gay priests of killing bishop
Australia’s ruling party blocks parliament marriage vote
Gay reporter faces torture if deported to Uzbekistan
watermark
Opinions
The price is right: Paid leave strengthens our families
D.C. becoming more of a nightlife ‘bar town’: report
DNC stands with transgender Americans
In Trump era, life feels like ‘Dunkirk’
A second open letter to Ivanka Trump
We must support trans troops
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Lesbian couple has engagement photo shoot at Chili’s
Watch: Elders react to gay love story ‘In a Heartbeat’
Todrick Hall spoofs ‘Get Out’ in gay remake
Jill Soloway calls ‘SNL’ ‘It’s Pat’ sketch ‘awful piece of anti-trans propoganda’
Cynthia Nixon considering run for New York governor
Oakland Athletics’ Matt Joyce suspended for two games for homophobic slur
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup