Trans community tackles homelessness with HostHome

The Baltimore Transgender Alliance (BTA) is fiscally sponsoring HostHome, a donor-powered hosting network of guests, hosts and patrons, in an effort to address unstably housed members of Baltimore’s LGBT community as well as the stigma associated with housing instability. HostHome is one of the few trans-led tech startups in the world.

“HostHome is turbo charging the informal hosting economy within the LGBT community,” said Ava Pipitone, executive director of BTA. “We are already doing this. I don’t know another queer woman who hasn’t had a younger sibling on their sofa at one point or another. We are bringing this network above ground.”

Pipitone explained that BTA will seek institutional partners for patron donations, various pipelines to employment and further resources for guests. All hosts are compensated and connected into the network of resources.

“We need more hosts, anyone can host. Hosts will be placed in our network based on competency certifications and capacity. Guests are exposed to more resources as they repeat stays,” she says.

Donations as small as $25 will go directly to the hosts. To donate, visit youcaring.com/hosthome-892854.